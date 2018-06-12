N. Korea military 'all quiet' ahead of summit: Mattis

South Korea's Defence Minister Song Young-moo (L) with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of this year's Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

Washington (AFP) - The North Korean military shows no signs of unusual activity or being in a heightened state of readiness ahead of a historic summit in Singapore, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday.

"All's quiet," Mattis told Pentagon reporters when asked his assessment of North Korean military activity.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is due to meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday in Singapore, capping a remarkable build-up to the summit that Trump at one point canceled.

Mattis also repeated earlier comments that, as far as he knew, the large US troop presence in South Korea would not factor into discussions.

He noted that the matter was one only for Seoul and Washington to consider.

The US has some 28,500 troops permanently based in South Korea.