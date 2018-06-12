Trump Will Leave Singapore Summit With Kim Jong-Un Early As Talks Progressing ‘More Quickly Than Expected’

North Korea threatens to pull out of nuclear summit with US

Officials from the U.S. and North Korea are reportedly negotiating in Singapore ahead of Tuesday’s much-anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un.

Trump-Kim Summit Update: June 12 Meeting To End Early

According to The Independent, the historic meeting between the two leaders will end early as discussions have been progressing faster than expected. Observers are not sure whether is is positive or negative sign, given Trump’s distaste for foreign travel.

“Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!” Trump tweeted on Monday morning. The president had lunch with the Singaporean prime minister at the Istana, the country’s presidential palace, where he was reportedly gifted an early birthday cake and added Tuesday’s encounter would surely be “very interesting.” Trump will turn 72 on Thursday.

Last week, Trump told reporters at the White House that he did not intend to prepare much for the summit — which had been canceled and then re-scheduled — and believed a successful meeting was more about having the right “attitude.”

Trump met with Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday. The summit is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday. The Independent also reported that the North Korean delegation is set to “leave Singapore as early as 2 p.m. that afternoon.”