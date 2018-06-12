Neil Patrick Harris Disses Rachel Bloom At Tony Awards 2018, Bloom Responds

The Tony Awards has celebrated the best of Broadway for 72 years and is apparently a place for off-stage drama, too.

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star, was the backstage host at the Sunday night event. Neil Patrick Harris of How I Met Your Mother tweeted he wasn’t quite sure who she was, adding his 7-year-old son’s comments of her character.

Bloom tweeted back that she’s not only a fan of Harris but also her husband wrote for the show he starred on from 2005 to 2014

To which Harris sent another tweet, that has so far been unanswered by Bloom.

Bloom nor Harris’ reps have commented on the Twitter exchange.

 

