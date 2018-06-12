Tami Oldham Ashcraft On The Real-Life Story Behind Film ‘Adrift,’ Shaliene Woodley | For full video, go to: https://bit.ly/2sO7rQ4

What did you think of the video? Leave us a comment on let us know! Subscribe to the uInterview channel for more exclusive celebrity videos straight from the source!

-- Visit our website at https://uinterview.com for more #celebrity news Love sports? Check out https://usports.org !

You can also follow us on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UInterview/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/uinterview Instagram: @uinterview