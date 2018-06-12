Jackson Odell Cause Of Death: Actor Had History Of Heroin Addiction But Cause Remains Unclear

Jackson Odell, 'The Goldbergs' Actor, Found Dead At 20

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, Jackson Odell, who was found unresponsive on at his home on June 8, had a history of a heroin addiction. However, Odell’s last drug test was clean and there were no drugs or related paraphernalia on the premises.

There are still no signs of foul play, but they are still toxicology tests to be conducted on the 20-year-old The Goldbergs star.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office said Odell was living at a sober-living facility in Tarzana, California.

Odell also performed in guest stints on The Fosters, Modern Family, iCarly, Arrested Development and other television shows. Additionally, he had a YouTube channel, with nearly 40,000 subscribers, on which he sang original and cover songs.

Fellow co-star on The Goldbergs, Sean Giambrone, tweeted his respect to the late actor:

Odell’s family released a statement following the actor’s tragic, unexpected death.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell on Friday,” the statement read. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any further statements.”