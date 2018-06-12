Bruce Springsteen Honored With Special Award, Performs ‘My Hometown’ At 2018 Tony Awards [VIDEO]

Bruce Springsteen

The 2018 Tony Awards was a big night for Bruce Springsteen and his one-man Broadway show.

Springsteen made a rare television appearance on Sunday night for the annual ceremony that celebrates Broadway at the New York City Radio City Music Hall. Not only was he honored with a Special Tony Award for his ongoing show Springsteen on Broadway, but he also gave a special performance of “My Hometown.”

Fellow icon, Billy Joel, presented Springsteen with his Tony. “I am honored to be back at the Tonys to present a special award to a fellow musician and old friend whose intimate show is Springsteen on Broadway. It’s all about the man and his music, not to mention his heartfelt stories behind 40 years of incredible songs,” Joel said as he presented the award. “This extraordinary event began as an eight-week limited run, but by the time it wraps up in December, he will have played 236 performances. The Boss is working hard. So for bringing hundreds of thousands of theatergoers to Broadway, it’s my pleasure to present the Special Tony Award to my good friend Bruce Springsteen.”

Springsteen also shared his excitement over his show’s success when he accepted the award. “Thank you. This is deeply appreciated and thanks for making me feel so welcome on your block. Being a part of the Broadway community’s been a great thrill and an honor for me. It’s been one of the most exciting things I’ve probably ever experienced. I’ve got to thank Patti Scialfa, my beautiful wife and artistic partner, for her love and inspiration every night,” he said.

Later on in the night, Robert De Nirobrought Springsteen back on stage to perform his song “My Hometown”, as well as a monologue from his show. “Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else and that’s important during these perilous times. You rock the vote, always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency and integrity of the government,” said De Niro in his introduction. “Boy, do we need that now. So congratulations for your Tony for Springsteen on Broadway, or as I like to call it, ‘Jersey Boy.'”