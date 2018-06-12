【朝から癒される】キュート＆奔放なシャーロット王女ギャラリー

父ウィリアム王子のポロの試合を応援したシャーロット王女とジョージ王子。原っぱででんぐり返しをしたり、サングラス姿を披露したりと終始楽しそう♪彼らのキュートな姿をたっぷりとご紹介します。

父ウィリアム王子のポロの試合を応援！

先週末、ポロのチャリティマッチにウィリアム王子が出場。この日はキャサリン妃やジョージ王子、シャーロット王女も観戦し、その間に見せたキュートな姿が話題に！ぜひ沢山の写真たちと共にご覧ください。

ジョージ王子とかけっこ！

ジョージ王子と裸足で一生懸命駆け回る姿も。公務中にはなかなか見れないレアショットです。

おちゃめなでんぐり返し

無邪気な姿に思わず笑顔になってしまいます♡

ジョージ王子が原っぱの坂をすべり降りる場面も。

サングラス姿も似合ってます♪

薄いパープルorピンクのサングラスを持参していたもよう。なかなかキマっています！

母キャサリン妃との温かいひと時・・

まだ3歳のシャーロット王女。母キャサリン妃のぬくもりに包まれて幸せそうです。

シャイなジョージ王子もアクティブに！

おもちゃで遊んだり、全身を使って楽しんだ様子のジョージ王子。とても愛らしいです＾＾

エリザベス女王の公式誕生パーティーにて

エリザベス女王の92歳の公式誕生日を祝う「トゥルーピング・ザ・カラー」にて、バッキンガム宮殿のバルコニーでのショットも話題になりました。ロイヤルキッズは上空を通過する戦闘機や航空機を見て大はしゃぎ！

ジョージ王子も大興奮だったようです！

エリザベス女王とシンクロ！？

前々からエリザベス女王に似ていると言われているシャーロット王女。お二人が同じように口を開けている瞬間をキャッチ！

様々なものに興味を持つお年頃。パーティー中にバルコニーから身を乗り出してしまう場面も。

いかがでしたか？

王室ファンや報道陣に何度も手を振るなど、日頃からサービス精神旺盛なシャーロット王女。

ジョージ王子とともに、姿を現すたびに世界中の注目の的になっています。彼らの愛くるしい姿は多くの人の心をメロメロにしているようです♡

生まれたばかりのルイ王子との3ショットを見れる日が待ちきれません♪

