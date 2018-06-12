Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer Make Their Red Carpet Debut At The 2018 Tony Awards

Amy Schumer and her new husband, chef Chris Fischer, finally made their official red carpet debut at last night’s Tony Awards.

The couple were attending the event because of Schumer’s nomination for her performance as “Corky” in the Broadway play Meteor Shower, which as written by Steve Martin.

The couple kept it simple with their Tony’s red carpet looks. Schumer wore a a long black gown with a high slit and deep v-neck by Brandon Maxwell, along with multi-strap silver high heels. Fischer went with a classic black and white suit.

50 Celebrities Who Have Died In 2018 – Tribute Slideshow

Schumer’s identical dress can be found at Neiman Marcus. However, if you want to get the look for less, try on the Sarah Plunge Drape Maxi Dress from Boohoo. It features a similar v-neck and slit on the front of the dress.

SLIDESHOW: Met Gala 2018 – 23 Best Dressed Stars

As for the shoes, get a pair of Jewel Badgley Mischka Teddy Heels from Macy’s. These heels feature the same multi-silver straps and adds the perfect touch of glamour to the all-black dress.

The two held their surprise wedding just last February, they reportedly told their close friends and family about the event only days before the ceremony. Schumer broke the news by posting a photo of them leaving the alter on Instagram after the fact with the simple caption “Yup.”