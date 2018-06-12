Dollar trades in lower 110 yen range in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 110 yen range early Tuesday in Tokyo, up from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.37-38 yen compared with 109.98-110.08 yen in New York and 109.96-97 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1771-1775 and 129.95-96 yen against $1.1779-1789 and 129.63-73 yen in New York and $1.1803-1804 and 129.79-83 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

In New York, the dollar drew buying on a rise in U.S. Treasury yields in early deals but moved in a narrow range as a wait-and-see mood grew ahead of the U.S.-North Korea summit on Tuesday.