Tokyo stocks open higher on weak yen, U.S.-N. Korea summit hopes

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, drawing buying on a weaker yen and growing optimism over a summit between the United States and North Korea in Singapore.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 192.71 points, or 0.85 percent, from Monday to 22,996.75. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.12 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,799.96.

Gainers were led by oil and coal product, rubber product and land transportation issues.