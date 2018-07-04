【昔と変わらない♪】リース・ウィザースプーンの過去と現在を写真で比較☆

「キューティ・ブロンド」で一世を風靡したリース・ウィザースプーンの過去と現在を写真で見比べ♪若い頃と変わらない、ハツラツとした笑顔はまさに奇跡☆

リース・ウィザースプーン

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Actress Reese Witherspoon attends the AFI Life Achievement Award gala at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

皆さんは、女優リース・ウィザースプーンが何歳に見えますか？？

なんと今年で42歳になった彼女。

ハリのある肌は、まさに「エイジレス」。

ニューオーリンズで生まれたリースは、女優・プロデューサー・起業家・ビジネスウーマン・主婦・母など、知的かつ様々な一面を持っています。

1. 若い頃

https://static1.therichestimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/T8drkYz.jpg?q=50&fit=crop&w=738&dpr=1.5

セクシーな雰囲気が光る一枚。

1. 現在

https://static2.therichestimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Screenshot-2018-06-10-00.41.40.png?q=50&fit=crop&w=738&dpr=1.5

セクシーさの中にもヘルシーさがあって素敵！

2. 若い頃

https://static3.therichestimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Screenshot-2018-06-10-00.43.45.png?q=50&fit=crop&w=738&dpr=1.5

親友と一緒に笑顔でパチリ☆

2. 現在

https://static3.therichestimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Screenshot-2018-06-10-00.47.03.png?q=50&fit=crop&w=738&dpr=1.5

共演者とディズニーへ。笑顔が昔と変わりません♪

3. 過去

https://static1.therichestimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/x720-JBl.jpg?q=50&fit=crop&w=738&dpr=1.5

おちゃめで面白い表情も彼女の持ち味。こちらもつられて笑ってしまいそうです。

3. 現在

https://static3.therichestimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Screenshot-2018-06-10-00.33.54.png?q=50&fit=crop&w=738&dpr=1.5

チャーミングなキャラクターは今も変わりません。子どもと一緒に楽しそう☆

4. 過去

https://static0.therichestimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Young-Reese-Witherspoon-HD-Wallpapers-8.jpg?q=50&fit=crop&w=738&dpr=1.5

知的さも纏うリース・ウィザースプーン。父親はドクターだとか！

4. 現在

https://static1.therichestimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Screenshot-2018-06-10-00.41.15.png?q=50&fit=crop&w=738&dpr=1.5

母であり、起業家でもある彼女の知性は、大人になってさらに磨きがかかりました。

5. 過去

https://static2.therichestimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/rs1024x759-140312140731-1024.reese-cruel.cm.31214.jpg?q=50&fit=crop&w=738&dpr=1.5

恋愛シーンに挑戦するリース・ウィザースプーン。ブロンドヘアがドレードマークです。

5. 現在

https://static2.therichestimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Screenshot-2018-06-10-00.46.51.png?q=50&fit=crop&w=738&dpr=1.5

もちろん現在もブロンドヘアの彼女。

全米が愛するキュートな魅力は健在です。「キューティ・ブロンド3」の公開も今から楽しみですね！

