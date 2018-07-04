New Tesla Model 3 to make European debut

The organizers of this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK later this month already have a lot going on at the event to shout about, but the list of exciting cars making their way to the weekend event just continues to grow. The latest car to stimulate interest in the event is the new Tesla Model 3, which will be making its first ever public appearance in Europe at Goodwood.

It's been confirmed that the new Tesla Model 3 will be part of a static display at the event where it will share the platform with the Model S, Model X, as well as the Tesla home charging Powerwall. For those who've already put a deposit down on a Model 3, this will be their first chance to get up close to a US-spec version of the car they have on order ahead of the Tesla's intended arrival in Europe next year. The general public will also be able to view the car of course, but unfortunately, nobody will be getting the chance to drive one, not even those with one on order.

Only last week, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk was taking to Twitter to confirm pricing and specification for a new pair of dual-motor variants of the Model 3. As well as the standard all-wheel drive option there will also be a performance version capable of putting pressure on the likes of the BMW M3.

The numbers associated with the performance of the Model 3 in all its forms are impressive, but the most pressing issue is how long it will be before those who have ordered them will have to wait before taking delivery. There was positive news in the last few days as Tesla confirmed it had reached its goal of producing 5,000 units in a single week, which led to reports that expected delivery times could be slashed. However, Tesla shares fell steeply Tuesday as it became clear the 5,000 units in a single week achieved isn't expected to be a consistent ongoing Model 3 production level for a while yet.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place July 12-15 at the grounds of Goodwood House, West Sussex, England.