Mitsubishi Steel to begin auto coil spring production in Philippines

Japan's Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. will begin automobile coil spring production in the Philippines around October in response to requests from Japanese automakers in the country.

MSM Cebu Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, will refurbish its warehouse in an industrial park in Laguna Province, southwest of Manila, into a factory with initial annual output for 100,000 vehicles, the special steel maker said, without disclosing its investment amount.

The Tokyo-based company has set up similar factories in Canada, China, Germany, India, Mexico and the United States.

Its first foray into Southeast Asia for automotive coil spring manufacturing comes as Japanese automakers are planning to expand car production in the Philippines, prompted by tax privileges under the government policy to spur local auto production.

"Depending on demand, we may consider local production in other countries in the region," a Mitsubishi Steel spokesman told NNA.

The local unit also plans to move existing production lines of wire springs for electronics equipment in the Lapu-Lapu city, Cebu Province to the new plant in Laguna as "it is closer to Japanese home appliance and telecommunication equipment makers located near Manila," the spokesman said. (NNA/Kyodo)