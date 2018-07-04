Sumitomo Life to partner with Sony Life in 2019

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. said Wednesday it will start selling U.S. dollar-denominated insurance products of Sony Life Insurance Co. from January 2019 as part of efforts to boost profitability.

The new partnership agreement will help Sumitomo Life expand its product lineup and earn sales commissions, while Sony Life can take advantage of the rival company's vast sales network consisting of about 30,000 people.

The tie-up came in light of falling sales of Japanese yen-denominated insurance products, amid their prolonged low interest rates under the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy.

Sumitomo Life said it will sell Sony Life's whole life insurance and endowment insurance products, both denominated in U.S. dollars.

Japanese insurers recently have been trying to sell more foreign currency-denominated products, but an increasing number of complaints have been received by the National Consumers Affairs Center, with many saying there is insufficient explanation of the risk of principal loss.

Sumitomo Life said it will train and educate its sales staff about foreign currency-denominated products.