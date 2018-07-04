Behold the smiling, friendly BelugaXL aircraft

The first BelugaXL aircraft from Airbus was unveiled to the world recently following a paint job that gave the plane a wide, friendly smile, and sparkly blue eyes. 

The playful paint job was one of six options submitted to Airbus employees in a company-wide poll. Of the 20,000 people who participated, 40 percent were partial to turning the inaugural BelugaXL aircraft into a flying, smiling Beluga-like whale, named thusly for its bulbous head bump. 

The new oversize air transporter is one of five BelugaXLs designed to transport oversized air cargo.  

The aircraft will undertake ground tests before taking its first flight this summer and being entered into service in 2019. 

