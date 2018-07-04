Baseball: Ohtani hitless with 3 strikeouts in return as Angels' DH

Baseball: Angels' Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani returned to the lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday after being sidelined for a month but was hitless in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

The Japanese rookie, who was activated off the disabled list ahead of the series opener at Safeco Field, batted sixth and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as the only left-handed hitter in the American League Club's lineup.

It was his first game since he was placed on the disabled list on June 8 with a Grade 2 sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow.

Ohtani struck out looking twice and fouled out once against left-hander Wade LeBlanc (4-0). When he played for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan, Ohtani had hit a home run against the lefty during LeBlanc's stint with the Seibu Lions in 2015.

In his final at-bat, Ohtani was fanned by Mariners' closer Edwin Diaz for the last out of the game.

Angels' starter Andrew Heaney (4-6) struck out 10 but gave up three early runs, while Andrelton Simmons put the Angels on the board with a solo homer in the fourth.

It was Ohtani's second time in Seattle, home of his boyhood idol Ichiro Suzuki, now a special assistant adviser to the Mariners. Ohtani went 2-for-4 with an RBI on May 4 and earned his third win two days later in an 8-2 victory over the Mariners.

The 23-year-old received injections of platelet-rich plasma and stem cells on June 7 to regenerate tissue, and was cleared to bat last Thursday after an MRI revealed healing in his elbow.

He had last batted on June 4, when he entered the game as a pinch-hitter and scored a tying run that put the Angels on track to a 9-6 comeback victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Angels' general manager Billy Eppler confirmed that Ohtani will not require Tommy John surgery, and said he will be re-evaluated within three weeks to determine whether he can pitch again this year.

Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts this season. He last pitched on June 6, when he exited the mound after four innings with a blister.

At Chase Field, Yoshihisa Hirano earned his 26th straight scoreless outing as the National League West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hirano, who broke the Diamondbacks' record for most consecutive scoreless games with 25 on Friday, took the mound in the seventh on two outs and the bases loaded. The reliever got his only batter to ground into a fielder's choice to exit the jam and keep the streak going.

The 34-year-old is now two shy of surpassing former Boston Red Sox closer Koji Uehara, who didn't give up an earned run in 27 straight games in 2013, as the Japanese pitcher with the most consecutive scoreless outings in the majors.

Baseball: Angels' Ohtani