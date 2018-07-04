URGENT: Court rejects suspension of Oi nuclear power plant

Oi nuclear plant in Japan

A Japanese high court on Wednesday ruled two nuclear reactors at a central Japan plant should not suspend operation, overturning a lower court ruling in favor of local residents who claim the plant is vulnerable to major earthquakes and other disasters.

The ruling by the Kanazawa Branch of the Nagoya High Court on the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors of Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Oi plant came after the Fukui District Court ruled in May 2014 against their restart in the first such ruling over Japanese nuclear power plants since the Fukushima nuclear crisis in March 2011.