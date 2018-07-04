Nikkei ends lower on U.S.-China trade dispute concerns

The Nikkei stock index ended lower Wednesday on persistent concerns about the U.S.-China trade dispute, with a cautious mood growing over retaliatory tariffs to be imposed by the two countries later in the week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 68.50 points, or 0.31 percent, from Tuesday at 21,717.04. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.45 point, or 0.03 percent, higher at 1,693.25.

Gainers were led by oil and coal product, mining, and warehousing issues while electric appliance, miscellaneous product and machinery issues led decliners.