Japanese evening newspaper headlines
The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Wednesday evening editions:
-- Nuclear watchdog OKs restart of nuclear plant hit by tsunami in 2011 (Asahi, Mainichi, Yomiuri)
-- Japanese businesses increase U.S. investment by 70% (Nikkei)
