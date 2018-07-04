Japanese evening newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Wednesday evening editions:

-- Nuclear watchdog OKs restart of nuclear plant hit by tsunami in 2011 (Asahi, Mainichi, Yomiuri)

-- Japanese businesses increase U.S. investment by 70% (Nikkei)

