ANA to cancel 113 domestic flights July 6-12 due to engine checks

ANA Boeing 787

ANA Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it will cancel 113 domestic flights between July 6 and 12 due to the need for engine checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft.

The cancellations will affect some 21,000 people, ANA said.

The Japanese transport ministry has strengthened regulations on engine inspections after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration judged in April that the Rolls-Royce engines used on Boeing 787 aircraft could malfunction.

The British engineering company has been experiencing problems with its Trent 1000 engines, forcing several airlines around the world to ground their Boeing 787 Dreamliners.