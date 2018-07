The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond was untraded Wednesday, as some investors took a wait-and-see stance as the U.S. bond market will be closed for the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

The bellwether No. 351, 0.1 percent issue, the main yardstick of long-term interest rates, remained untraded throughout the day, the first such session since June 13.

The price of the September futures contract for 10-year bonds rose 0.03 point to 150.94 on the Osaka Exchange.