Dollar remains around mid-110 yen in Tokyo on sluggish Asian stocks

The U.S. dollar remained around the mid-110 yen level Wednesday in Tokyo, weighed down by lackluster some Asian stocks with some traders sidelined for the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 110.47-48 yen compared with 110.52-62 yen in New York and 110.98-99 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It moved between 110.27 yen and 110.58 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 110.35 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1651-1652 and 128.71-75 yen against $1.1650-1660 and 128.90-129.00 yen in New York and $1.1669-1671 and 129.51-55 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

Weak Chinese and Japanese stocks dented risk appetite, prompting demand for the yen as a safe-haven asset, dealers said.

"After tumbling sharply on Monday, the Nikkei could not rebound completely amid ongoing (U.S.-China) trade tensions," said Yuji Saito, head of the foreign exchange department at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in Tokyo, referring to a brief plunge of over 500 points by the Nikkei the previous day.

Still currency traders were reluctant to test the dollar's downside aggressively, as they waiting to see if there are any new developments in the trade rift between the United States and China before and after the two countries begin imposing extra tariffs on each other Friday.

"While the currency market has already priced in the move to an extent...traders will be seeing if the two countries carry on with the same attitude after the first set of tariffs are imposed," said Takuya Kanda, senior researcher at Gaitame.Com Research Institute, adding "such a stance would boost yen buying."

On Friday, the United States and China are slated to impose extra tariffs on an additional $34 billion in exports from the other nation, with the amount of affected products possibly increasing to $50 billion.