Liam Payne & Cheryl Break Up Announced In Tweet, Cheryl Shuts Down Rumors About Her Mom’s Involvement

Former One Direction star Liam Payne and Cheryl, a British singer and the mother of his child, have called it quits. In a tweet, Payne announced the end of their relationship on July 1, just one day after her birthday.

Breakup rumors first began to stir in February and when Cheryl was asked at her official opening of The Prince’s Trust Cheryl’s Trust Centre in England if she found them to be frustrating she seemed to divert the conversation towards her career.

“Do I find it frustrating? No, it doesn’t bother me,” Chezza told the BBC. “My focus is solely on this, it’s taken seven years to get here and none of that matters. This is the most important part for me.”

Weeks before that event, Cheryl reportedly rejected Payne’s proposal to get married. A source told The Sun, “She just doesn’t seem to be thinking in the same sort of way and has made it clear that’s not on the cards at the moment, which he saw as a real snub.”

Cheryl has already been married twice; from 2006 to 2010 she was married to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini from 2014 to 2016.

Back in March, the singer also responded to reports of Liam and a “mystery woman” in a tweet.

After several U.K. tabloids reported that Cheryl’s mother was to blame for their breakup, the 35-year-old singer shut the rumors down via Twitter.

She also tweeted an announcement almost identical to Payne’s:

The two welcomed their son Bear in March 2017.