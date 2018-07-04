Japan's tax revenue hits 26-year high in FY 2017

Ministry of Finance in Tokyo

The Japanese government's tax revenue totaled 58.79 trillion yen ($532 billion) in fiscal 2017, the largest sum in more than a quarter of a century, lifted by a rise in stock prices and robust corporate profits, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The 6.0 percent increase for the year through March exceeded the budget estimate by nearly 1.1 trillion yen.

The government has not collected as much tax revenue since fiscal 1991, around the end of Japan's asset bubble economy.

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which plans to raise the nationwide consumption tax next year, is counting on tax revenue to continue increasing in order to fund fiscal stimulus and the aging population's social security needs.

But trade tensions between the United States and China as well as rising crude oil prices could undermine that scenario by denting overseas demand, which Japan has relied on for economic growth in the absence of strong spending appetite at home.

That would deal a hit to Japan's already battered fiscal health, which remains the worst among advanced economies.

Among the sources of the government's income in fiscal 2017, income tax revenue rose 7.2 percent to 18.88 trillion yen thanks to stock market gains and a modest rise in wages.

Corporate tax revenue rose 16.1 percent to 12.00 trillion yen, though it fell nearly 400 billion yen short of estimates. Consumption tax revenue rose 1.7 percent to 17.51 trillion yen due in large part to higher import prices, the ministry said.

Overall, the government had a budget surplus of 909.4 billion yen. Government bond issuance was 2 trillion yen lower than planned thanks to an upswing in non-tax revenue and budget leftovers.