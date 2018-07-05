Sen. Rand Paul Says Caller Who Threatened To “Chop Up” His Family With An Axe Has Been Arrested

DES MOINES, IA - JANUARY 28: Republican presidential candidate Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks at a campaign event at Drake University on January 28, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. The Democratic and Republican Iowa Caucuses, the first step in...

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) thanked U.S Capitol Police on Monday for arresting a man who reportedly “threatened to kill [him] and chop up [his] family with an ax.”

While Capitol Police declined to comment on the ongoing case, the senator brought it into the open while speaking at an event in Litchfield, Ky.. According to Paul, the unnamed man had allegedly called in the threats to his Bowling Green office.

“It’s just horrendous that we have to deal with things like this,” Paul lamented.

This is not the first time Paul has experienced an incident threatening his personal safety. Back in November, the senator was involved in a civil case after being tackled by his neighbor Rene Boucher on his own front lawn. Boucher claimed he “had enough” after witnessing Paul stack brush into a pile near his property. The congressman suffered multiple fractured ribs amongst other serious injuries according to the Cleveland Clinic. Boucher claims the incident was not politically motivated.

Paul was also one of the congressman standing on the baseball diamond last June when gunman James Hodgkinson opened fire, shooting several congressional staffers including Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican.

“It’s been a year where we’re becoming more and more aware of these threats,” observed Paul.

The incident comes amidst an ongoing national debate as to the growing lack of civility within the political arena today. On June 25th, CNN reporter Jim Acosta was heckled and even told to “get the f—k out” by Trump supporters while covering a Republican campaign rally. Later that week, a congressional intern was suspended for shouting “Mr. President, f—k you,” seconds prior to the president’s arrival.

“The whole country needs to take a step back,” says Paul. “People need to not think our political differences have to end in violence.”