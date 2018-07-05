2018 Emmy Nomination Wish List: Which Peak TV Shows Deserve To Be Recognized?

Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt

The 2018 Emmy nominations will be announced on Thursday, July 12. Voters have already submitted their ballots, so I cannot do much to influence their decisions at this point, but I can still let it be known what my preferences are. So below, please check out my Emmy nomination wish list in most of the major categories.

Atlanta is my favorite show of 2018 thus far, and I have it accordingly well-represented in the Comedy field. Barry cannot be ignored among new sitcoms, thus I have it down for three acting noms. I would also like to spotlight how Michael Cera and Alia Shawkat have now definitively eclipsed their adult co-stars on Arrested Development.

In Drama, my top choice is AMC’s little-seen, but beloved tech drama Halt and Catch Fire. If I had my druthers, it would have seven (count ’em, seven!) acting nominations. Has a show’s cast ever been so dominantly recognized in one year? HaCF definitely deserves to be.

And for Limited Series, I am anticipating a strong showing from The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which I would be happy with. But I am hoping even more so that the Twin Peaks contingent of the TV Academy is sizable enough to push David Lynch and company to the top of the heap.

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Baskets

The Good Place

Great News

Search Party

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actor in a Comedy

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Nathan Fielder, Nathan for You

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.

Lead Actress in a Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Alison Brie, GLOW

Minnie Driver, Speechless

Briga Heelan, Great News

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Katy Mixon, American Housewife

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Michael Cera, Arrested Development

Marc Maron, GLOW

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Allisyn Ashley Arm, A.P. Bio

Andrea Martin, Great News

Carol Kane, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Alia Shawkat, Arrested Development

Eden Sher, The Middle

Drama Series

Halt and Catch Fire

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

Mr. Robot

Orphan Black

Westworld

Lead Actor in a Drama

Iain De Caestecker, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Scoot McNairy, Halt and Catch Fire

Lee Pace, Halt and Catch Fire

Dan Stevens, Legion

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama

Kerry Bishé, Halt and Catch Fire

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Mackenzie Davis, Halt and Catch Fire

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Craig Bierko, UnREAL

Michael Cristofer, Mr. Robot

Toby Huss, Halt and Catch Fire

Navid Negahban, Legion

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Mädchen Amick, Riverdale

Anna Chlumsky, Halt and Catch Fire

Portia Doubleday, Mr. Robot

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Susanna Skaggs, Halt and Catch Fire

Limited Series

American Vandal

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Little Women

Twin Peaks

TV Movie

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Evan Peters, American Horror Story: Cult

Jimmy Tatro, American Vandal

Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Maya Hawke, Little Women

Cristin Milioti, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Kathryn Newton, Little Women

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Jon Jon Briones, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Cody Fern, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Miguel Ferrer, Twin Peaks

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Joanna Adler, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Laura Dern, Twin Peaks

Naomi Watts, Twin Peaks

Variety Talk Series

The Chris Gethard Show

CONAN

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Variety Sketch Series

Drunk History

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Nathan for You

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live (but only the good sketches)

Whose Line is it Anyway?