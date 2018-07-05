2018 Emmy Nomination Wish List: Which Peak TV Shows Deserve To Be Recognized?

The 2018 Emmy nominations will be announced on Thursday, July 12. Voters have already submitted their ballots, so I cannot do much to influence their decisions at this point, but I can still let it be known what my preferences are. So below, please check out my Emmy nomination wish list in most of the major categories.
Atlanta is my favorite show of 2018 thus far, and I have it accordingly well-represented in the Comedy field. Barry cannot be ignored among new sitcoms, thus I have it down for three acting noms. I would also like to spotlight how Michael Cera and Alia Shawkat have now definitively eclipsed their adult co-stars on Arrested Development.
SLIDESHOW: SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2017
In Drama, my top choice is AMC’s little-seen, but beloved tech drama Halt and Catch Fire. If I had my druthers, it would have seven (count ’em, seven!) acting nominations. Has a show’s cast ever been so dominantly recognized in one year? HaCF definitely deserves to be.
And for Limited Series, I am anticipating a strong showing from The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which I would be happy with. But I am hoping even more so that the Twin Peaks contingent of the TV Academy is sizable enough to push David Lynch and company to the top of the heap.
SLIDESHOW: Met Gala 2018 – 23 Best Dressed Stars
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Baskets
The Good Place
Great News
Search Party
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lead Actor in a Comedy
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Nathan Fielder, Nathan for You
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.
Lead Actress in a Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Alison Brie, GLOW
Minnie Driver, Speechless
Briga Heelan, Great News
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Katy Mixon, American Housewife
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Michael Cera, Arrested Development
Marc Maron, GLOW
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Allisyn Ashley Arm, A.P. Bio
Andrea Martin, Great News
Carol Kane, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Alia Shawkat, Arrested Development
Eden Sher, The Middle
Drama Series
Halt and Catch Fire
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
Mr. Robot
Orphan Black
Westworld
Lead Actor in a Drama
Iain De Caestecker, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Scoot McNairy, Halt and Catch Fire
Lee Pace, Halt and Catch Fire
Dan Stevens, Legion
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Drama
Kerry Bishé, Halt and Catch Fire
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Mackenzie Davis, Halt and Catch Fire
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Craig Bierko, UnREAL
Michael Cristofer, Mr. Robot
Toby Huss, Halt and Catch Fire
Navid Negahban, Legion
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Mädchen Amick, Riverdale
Anna Chlumsky, Halt and Catch Fire
Portia Doubleday, Mr. Robot
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale
Susanna Skaggs, Halt and Catch Fire
Limited Series
American Vandal
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Little Women
Twin Peaks
TV Movie
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Evan Peters, American Horror Story: Cult
Jimmy Tatro, American Vandal
Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Maya Hawke, Little Women
Cristin Milioti, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Kathryn Newton, Little Women
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Jon Jon Briones, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Cody Fern, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Miguel Ferrer, Twin Peaks
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Joanna Adler, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Laura Dern, Twin Peaks
Naomi Watts, Twin Peaks
Variety Talk Series
The Chris Gethard Show
CONAN
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety Sketch Series
Drunk History
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Nathan for You
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live (but only the good sketches)
Whose Line is it Anyway?