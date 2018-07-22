エズラ・ミラーがコスプレで登場！『ファンタスティック・ビーストと黒い魔法使いの誕生』コミコン2018！

サンディエゴ・コンベンション・センターで開催中のコミコン2018に、『ファンタスティック・ビーストと黒い魔法使いの誕生』が登場しました！パネルには、エディ・レッドメインやエズラ・ミラーなど前作からのキャストに加え、ジュード・ロウやジョニー・デップの姿も！新しく予告編も公開されましたので、ご紹介します！

『ファンタスティック・ビーストと黒い魔法使いの誕生』コミコン2018に登場！

サンディエゴ・コンベンション・センターで開催中のコミコン2018に、『ファンタスティック・ビーストと黒い魔法使いの誕生』が登場しました！

パネルには、エディ・レッドメインやアリソン・スドル、キャサリン・ウォーターストンやエズラ・ミラーなど前作からの引き続き出演のキャストに加え、ジュード・ロウやジョニー・デップの姿も！

待望の新予告編も公開されましたので、ご紹介します！

エディ・レッドメイン

ニュート・スキャマンダー役のエディ・レッドメイン。

エディはシャツ+ニット+デニムに、刺繍のキュートなジャケットをオンという実にエディらしい装いで登場！

ツイッターの情報によると、パネルの終盤にエディが杖を振ると、会場にいたファンのブレスレットが光るという演出があった模様。

これはファンにはたまらない演出ですね！

アリソン・スドル

クイニー役のアリソン・スドルは、胸元がセクシーなパジャマスーツで登場。

淡いピンクが取ってもお似合いです。

ダン・フォグラー

こちらも前作から引き続き登場のダン・フォグラー！

マグル／ノーマジのジェイコブを演じます。

今作ではどのような活躍を見せてくれるのでしょう！

キャサリン・ウォーターストン

キャサリンもティナ・ゴールドスタイン役で前作に引き続き登場します！

エズラ・ミラー

クリーデンス・ベアボーン役のエズラ・ミラー

昨年、『ジャスティス・リーグ』でコミコンに参加した際には、まさかの「鋼の錬金術師」のコスプレで登場し話題になったエズラですが、今年はマリオのキャラクター、キノピコ姿で登場です！

これは昨年以上にインパクト大です！

ゾーイ・クラヴィッツ

『ビッグ・リトル・ライズ〜セレブママたちの憂うつ〜』のゾーイ・クラヴィッツはリタ・レストレンジ役でご出演。なんどエディ演じるニュートのかつてのガールフレンド役です！

実際に魔法が使えたらどうする？との問いに、「トランプを弾劾するわ」と答えて話題になっています！！

カラム・ターナー

ドラマ『戦争と平和』や映画『グリーン・ルーム』のカラム・ターナーは、今作にエディ演じるニュートの兄、テセウス・スキャマンダー役で出演です！！！

英国ドラマファンとしましては、エディとの絡みが気になるところ！

ジュード・ロウ

ジュード・ロウは若きダンブルドア役でご出演！

ニュートの恩師だったダンブルドアは、悪しきゲラート・グリンデルバルド を倒すため、ニュートを支援します！

45歳のジュード、「若きダンブルドア」と言われる事について、「中年の危機の真っ最中なのに、笑っちゃうよ。でも、可能な限りそう言われていたいね」とEntertainment Weeklyのインタビューで話しています！

ジュード・ロウでも、中年の危機を感じるとは。意外です。

ジョニー・デップ！

そしてジョニー・デップ！！！

ジョニー・デップはゲラート・グリンデルバルドの姿で登場し観客を歓喜の渦に巻き込みました！！！

ド迫力！！！

パネルでは、「マジックは限られた魂にのみ宿る。高尚な目的を持って生きる者のみに与えられるのだ」とジョニーが観客に向かってスピーチすると、会場の照明が落ちるという演出が！

これは会場にいた皆さん、これは絶叫です！

新しい予告編！

コミコンで新たに公開されたこの予告編では、 ニュートの若き日、ホグワーツでダンブルドアの授業を受ける様子や、グリンデルバルドが魔法で世界を支配しようとする様子、そしてダンブルドアがニュートに、グリンデルバルドを抑えるよう諭すシーンなどが映っています。

前作でお馴染みの、ティナやジェイコブ、クイニーの姿や、今作から登場のカラム・ターナー演じるニュートの兄テセウスや、ゾーイ・クラヴィッツのリタ・レストレンジの姿も！

前作に比べ、よりダークでスリラー色が強くなったという『ファンタスティック・ビーストと黒い魔法使いの誕生』。アメリカやイギリスでは11月16日公開、日本でも11月23日に公開です。

キャストの皆さまは、これからプロモーションでますます露出が増えそうです。 そちらも楽しみ！

