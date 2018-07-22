Baseball: Ohtani doubles twice in Angels' 7-0 loss to Astros

Baseball: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani doubled twice Saturday for his first multi-hit game in nearly two weeks, but the Los Angeles Angels fell 7-0 to the Houston Astros for their third straight loss.

The 24-year-old two-way star set up a chance for the Angels to tie the score in the fourth inning when the Astros had a two-run lead. With a runner on first base, Ohtani doubled off Justin Verlander (10-5). But the right-hander struck out the next two batters he faced to close the inning without any damage.

Ohtani led off the ninth with a double and advanced to third base on Jose Briceno's single. The Japanese was unable to come home after the next batter struck out and another popped out.

Verlander struck out 11 of the 24 batters he faced over six innings. He limited the Angels to five hits and two walks en route to his first win since June 14. When he faced Ohtani for the first time on May 16, Verlander recorded his 2,500th career strikeout against Ohtani.

"Whether there's a runner on base or not, (Verlander) throws hard and locates really well. That's what makes him a top-class pitcher," Ohtani said. "But I had some good swings against him today."

Yuli Gurriel drove in the Astros' opening run with a third-inning sacrifice fly. George Springer blasted a sixth-inning grand slam after Josh Reddick led off the inning with a solo homer.