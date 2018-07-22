URGENT: Support for Abe's Cabinet edges down to 43%: Kyodo poll

Abe

The approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet stood at 43.4 percent, down slightly from the previous month, the latest Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

The telephone poll, conducted Saturday and Sunday across the nation, showed 64.8 percent of respondents opposed a bill passed Friday authorizing the opening of casino resorts amid public concern about gambling addiction.

In the survey, 62.2 percent were also dissatisfied with the Abe Cabinet's response to the torrential rain disaster in western Japan early this month that killed over 220.

The latest support rating for Abe's Cabinet compared with 44.9 percent in June. The disapproval rating stood at 41.8 percent.

資料 Casino school 2018072001621