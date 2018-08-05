Soccer: Reysol snap losing streak with 2-1 win away to Consadole

Kashiwa Reysol

Kashiwa Reysol snapped a four-game J-League losing streak Sunday with a 2-1 win away to Consadole Sapporo.

In an end-to-end to contest at Sapporo Dome, Reysol outdueled fourth-place Consadole to claim victory for the first time since beating last-place Nagoya Grampus on May 20.

Reysol playmaker Ataru Esaka hit the winner in the 68th minute after Consadole striker Jay Bothroyd had canceled out Yusuke Segawa's opener to level the scores 1-1.

Winger Junya Ito set up the winning goal after dispossessing left back Akito Fukumori inside Consadole's half and crossing to the breaking Esaka, who beat keeper Gu Sung Yun from the right of the penalty spot.

"Our supporters have continued to show up, even when we've been losing. It means a lot that so many of them made the long trip here," the 26-year-old Esaka said following the match.

Reysol, who qualified for this year's Asian Champions League by finishing last season in fourth place, started the game just three points above the relegation zone.

Segawa gave the visitors the lead three minutes before the break when Ito set him up inside the box with a touch pass over the top of the defense.

It was the first goal of the season for the 24-year-old forward, in just his third start.

Bothroyd equalized from close range 15 minutes into the second half, blasting a short cross from Daiki Suga past Reysol keeper Kazushige Kirihata.

The big Englishman almost set up an equalizer 11 minutes from the end when he made a storming run down the left wing before crossing to Chanathip Songkrasin in front goal. The Thai international struck just wide, however.