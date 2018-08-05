Water main linking China with outlying islands of Taiwan completed

Water main linking China with Taiwan

Taiwan and China held a low-key ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the completion of a water main between Taiwan's outlying island cluster of Kinmen and China's coastal province of Fujian amid ongoing cross-strait tensions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kinmen County Commissioner Chen Fu-hai said that he expects Kinmen will no longer experience water shortages for the next 30 years thanks to the water main.

"In the future, we hope both sides will be connected with not only water, but also electricity and bridges," he said.

The main consists of an 11-kilometer section built by China running from the Shanmei Reservoir in Fujian to the coast of the province, and a 16-km portion built by Kinmen connecting the Chinese section to Kinmen's Tienpu Reservoir.

Under the 30-year contract, Fujian's Jinjiang city is to provide about 40 percent of Kinmen's total water supply via the water main.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Liu Jieyi, who also attended the ceremony, urged the two sides to work together, adhering to the "1992 consensus" between Beijing and Taipei and opposing Taiwan independence "separatist" activities.

The "1992 consensus" is a verbal cross-strait agreement reached in that year by Taiwan's then-ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party. It acknowledges Taiwan and China are part of a single China but allows both to interpret who is the ruler.

Commenting on Chen's proposal to connect the two sides with not only water but also electricity and bridges, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement that the issue requires careful assessment and concerns official negotiations between the two sides' central governments.

China has unilaterally suspended official contact with Taipei and even banned visits to the self-ruled island by Chinese tour groups since Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took office in May 2016 mainly due to Tsai's refusal to heed Beijing's calls to accept the "1992 consensus."

Taiwan has been governed separately from the mainland since they split amid a civil war in 1949. Ever since, Beijing has considered Taiwan a renegade province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.