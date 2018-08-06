Omarosa Manigault Says Trump Suffering From "Mental Decline" In New Book 'Unhinged'

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault claims that during her time working in President Donald Trump‘s administration, the president’s “mental decline could not be denied.”

An excerpt from her forthcoming book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, obtained by the DailyMail revealed that Omarosa first “knew something wasn’t right” last May during a presidential interview with NBC’s Lester Holt.

“Hope [Hicks, then communications director] had gone over the briefing with him a dozen times, hitting the key point that he had fired Comey based on the recommendation by the DOJ,” wrote Omarosa.

Despite the intensive preparation, Trump proceeded to blatantly contradict the statements previously given by White House officials. He admitted that he had already been planning to fire Comey even before receiving the recommendation from the DOJ and noted that he did in fact have the “Russia thing” in mind when making the decision. At the time, Comey was leading the Russia probe into possible election interference and alleged Russian collusion with Trump’s campaign.

“While watching the interview I realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain,” wrote Omarosa. The former aide described the interview as “erratic and contradictory” in which “Donald rambled. He spoke gibberish.”

Looking back, she noted that “Many didn’t notice it as keenly as I did because I knew him way back when.”

The two first met in 2004 when Omarosa appeared as a contestant on the premiere season of Trump’s reality TV series, The Apprentice. Since then, their relationship has spanned “through four television shows, a presidential campaign, and a year by his side in the most chaotic, outrageous White House in history,” says her publisher. She had served as Trump’s Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison before officially resigning in December of 2017 following a reported altercation.