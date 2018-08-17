すべてが謎のPS4新作『Project Mephisto』も選出！「gamescom award 2018」ノミネート作品発表

ドイツで現地時間8月21日より開催されるgamescom 2018ですが、その中で決定するアワード「gamescom award 2018」のノミネート作品が発表されました。ノミネート作品はジャーナリストや業界関係者、YouTuberらによって構成された審査員が選出したとのことです。また、一部の部門ではPS4向けの未発表タイトル（コードネーム『Project Mephisto』）も含まれています。

Best Action Game

・Marvel's Spider-Man

・Metro Exodus

・Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Add-on/DLC

・Destiny 2: Forsaken

・State of Decay 2 Daybreak

Best Casual Game

・Life is Strange 2

・ペルソナ5 ダンシング・スターナイト

・Team Sonic Racing

Best Family Game

・LEGO DC Super-Villains

・Life is Strange 2

・スーパー マリオパーティ

Best Puzzle/Skill Game

・ASTRO BOT：RESCUE MISSION

・Ori and the Will of the Wisps

・ペルソナ5 ダンシング・スターナイト

Best Racing Game

・F1 2018

・Forza Horizon 4

・Team Sonic Racing

Best Role Playing Game

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition

キングダム ハーツIII

Best Simulation Game

・Anno 1800

・F1 2018

・Farming Simulator 19

Best Social/Online Game

・Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

・Dying light: Bad Blood

・Rend

Best Sports Game

・F1 2018

・FIFA 19

・ウイニングイレブン 2019（Pro Evolution Soccer 2019）

Best Strategy Game

・Anno 1800

・Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition

・Total War: Three Kingdoms

Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4

・Marvel's Spider-Man

・Assassin's Creed Odyssey

・Project Mephisto（仮題）

Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One

・Ori and the Will of the Wisps

・Shadow of the Tomb Raider

・Forza Horizon 4

Best Console Game Nintendo Switch

・LEGO DC Super-Villains

・Starlink: Battle for Atlas

・大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ SPECIAL（Super Smash Bros. Ultimate）

Best PC Game

・Anno 1800

・Life is Strange 2

・Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Best Mobile Game

・Hyperdrome

・Shadowgun War Games