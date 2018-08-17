すべてが謎のPS4新作『Project Mephisto』も選出！「gamescom award 2018」ノミネート作品発表

ドイツで現地時間8月21日より開催されるgamescom 2018ですが、その中で決定するアワード「gamescom award 2018」のノミネート作品が発表されました。ノミネート作品はジャーナリストや業界関係者、YouTuberらによって構成された審査員が選出したとのことです。また、一部の部門ではPS4向けの未発表タイトル（コードネーム『Project Mephisto』）も含まれています。
Best Action Game
・Marvel's Spider-Man
・Metro Exodus
・Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Add-on/DLC
・Destiny 2: Forsaken
・State of Decay 2 Daybreak
Best Casual Game
・Life is Strange 2
・ペルソナ5 ダンシング・スターナイト
・Team Sonic Racing
Best Family Game
・LEGO DC Super-Villains
・Life is Strange 2
・スーパー マリオパーティ
Best Puzzle/Skill Game
・ASTRO BOT：RESCUE MISSION
・Ori and the Will of the Wisps
・ペルソナ5 ダンシング・スターナイト
Best Racing Game
・F1 2018
・Forza Horizon 4
・Team Sonic Racing
Best Role Playing Game
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
キングダム ハーツIII
Best Simulation Game
・Anno 1800
・F1 2018
・Farming Simulator 19
Best Social/Online Game
・Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
・Dying light: Bad Blood
・Rend
Best Sports Game
・F1 2018
・FIFA 19
・ウイニングイレブン 2019（Pro Evolution Soccer 2019）
Best Strategy Game
・Anno 1800
・Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
・Total War: Three Kingdoms
Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4
・Marvel's Spider-Man
・Assassin's Creed Odyssey
・Project Mephisto（仮題）
Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One
・Ori and the Will of the Wisps
・Shadow of the Tomb Raider
・Forza Horizon 4
Best Console Game Nintendo Switch
・LEGO DC Super-Villains
・Starlink: Battle for Atlas
・大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ SPECIAL（Super Smash Bros. Ultimate）
Best PC Game
・Anno 1800
・Life is Strange 2
・Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Best Mobile Game
・Hyperdrome
・Shadowgun War Games