■スパイク・チュンソフト「パブリッシャーウィークエンド」開催！

対象タイトル

「ダンガンロンパ 希望の学園と絶望の高校生」

2,138円（税込）→855円（税込）60％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/413410/

「スーパーダンガンロンパ2 さよなら絶望学園」

2,138円（税込）→855円（税込）60％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/413420/

「絶対絶望少女 ダンガンロンパ Another Episode」

3,800円（税込）→1,900円（税込）50％OFF

http://store.steampowered.com/app/555950/

「ニューダンガンロンパV3 みんなのコロシアイ新学期」

7,192円（税込）→3,596円（税込）50％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/567640/

「ZERO ESCAPE 9時間9人9の扉 善人シボウデス ダブルパック」

4,838円（税込）→2,902円（税込）40％OFF

http://store.steampowered.com/app/477740/

「ZERO ESCAPE 刻のジレンマ」

4,104円（税込）→2,052円（税込）50％OFF

http://store.steampowered.com/app/311240/

「FIRE PRO WRESTLING WORLD」

3,240円（税込）→2,592円（税込）20％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/564230/

「コンセプションII 七星の導きとマズルの悪夢」

1,980円（税込）→594円（税込）70％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/458730/

「不思議のクロニクル 振リ返リマセン勝ツマデハ」

980円（税込）→98円（税込）90％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/409000/

「STEINS;GATE」

2,980円（税込）→1,192円（税込）60％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/412830/

「STEINS;GATE 0」

3,480円（税込）→2,331円（税込）33％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/825630/

「PixelJunk モンスターズ 2」

1,500円（税込）→900円（税込）40％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/749800/

「PixelJunk モンスターズ 2 アンコールパック」 ※DLC

600円（税込）→300円（税込）50％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/793860/

「PixelJunk モンスターズ 2 ダンガンロンパパック」 ※DLC

600円（税込）→300円（税込）50％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/793861/

「PixelJunk モンスターズ 2 シーズンパス」 ※DLC

1,000円（税込）→500円（税込）50％OFF

https://store.steampowered.com/app/856020/

期間

2018年8月17日（金）2:00～2018年8月21日（火）2:00（※日本時間）

