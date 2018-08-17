■スパイク・チュンソフト「パブリッシャーウィークエンド」開催！
対象タイトル
「ダンガンロンパ 希望の学園と絶望の高校生」
2,138円（税込）→855円（税込）60％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/413410/
「スーパーダンガンロンパ2 さよなら絶望学園」
2,138円（税込）→855円（税込）60％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/413420/
「絶対絶望少女 ダンガンロンパ Another Episode」
3,800円（税込）→1,900円（税込）50％OFF
http://store.steampowered.com/app/555950/
「ニューダンガンロンパV3 みんなのコロシアイ新学期」
7,192円（税込）→3,596円（税込）50％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/567640/
「ZERO ESCAPE 9時間9人9の扉 善人シボウデス ダブルパック」
4,838円（税込）→2,902円（税込）40％OFF
http://store.steampowered.com/app/477740/
「ZERO ESCAPE 刻のジレンマ」
4,104円（税込）→2,052円（税込）50％OFF
http://store.steampowered.com/app/311240/
「FIRE PRO WRESTLING WORLD」
3,240円（税込）→2,592円（税込）20％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/564230/
「コンセプションII 七星の導きとマズルの悪夢」
1,980円（税込）→594円（税込）70％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/458730/
「不思議のクロニクル 振リ返リマセン勝ツマデハ」
980円（税込）→98円（税込）90％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/409000/
「STEINS;GATE」
2,980円（税込）→1,192円（税込）60％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/412830/
「STEINS;GATE 0」
3,480円（税込）→2,331円（税込）33％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/825630/
「PixelJunk モンスターズ 2」
1,500円（税込）→900円（税込）40％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/749800/
「PixelJunk モンスターズ 2 アンコールパック」 ※DLC
600円（税込）→300円（税込）50％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/793860/
「PixelJunk モンスターズ 2 ダンガンロンパパック」 ※DLC
600円（税込）→300円（税込）50％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/793861/
「PixelJunk モンスターズ 2 シーズンパス」 ※DLC
1,000円（税込）→500円（税込）50％OFF
https://store.steampowered.com/app/856020/
※記載されている会社名および製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。
※記載されている内容は、発表日現在のものです。その後予告なしに変更されることがありま
期間
2018年8月17日（金）2:00～2018年8月21日（火）2:00（※日本時間）
(C) Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Active Gaming Media Co., Ltd.(C) MAGES./5pb./Chiyo St. Inc. (C)2009 MAGES./5pb./Nitroplus Licensed to and Published by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.(C) 2007-2018 Q-Games Ltd. PixelJunk Monsters is a trademark of Q-Games Ltd. Published by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.(C) Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.