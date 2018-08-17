Olympians Ross, Kocian say they are Nassar survivors

Silver medalist US gymnast Kyla Ross celebrates on the podium of the all-around final at the 44th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, in October 2013

Los Angeles (AFP) - Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian said Thursday they were among the women and girls sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Ross, an Olympian in 2012 and Kocian, who competed at the 2016 Rio Games, spoke on "CBS This Morning" and to other US media outlets, saying that they did not join more than 150 victims who confronted Nassar at his trial in January because they had not come to terms with the abuse.

Both posted statements on their Twitter feeds saying they were proud and honored to join those who have come forward to demand change from USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee.

"I am honored to join that invincible army," said Ross, who won team gold at the 2012 London Games.

Ross told CBS she was long "in denial" about what she experienced.

"At 13, I thought it was a legitimate form of treatment. As years have gone on, after hearing impact statements, you realize what a terrible event has happened," she said.

Ross said that former Olympic team-mate Jordyn Wieber, now an assistant coach at the University of California Los Angeles where Ross and Kocian compete, had helped her "be confident in myself and realize I was a victim."

"But we don't want to be viewed as victims," she said. "This is something we have to grow through. Now we're just trying to find our voice and help."

Now that Ross has come forward, every member of 2012's "Fierce Five" US Olympic gymnastics team -- Ross, Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney -- has said she was abused by Nassar.

Kocian joined 2016 Olympic teammates Douglas, Raisman and Simone Biles -- all but one member of the team -- in coming forward.

USA Gymnastics, which is conducting the national championships in Boston this week, issued a statement saying it was "heartbroken and sorry that Kyla Ross, Madison Kocian or any of our athletes have been harmed by the horrific acts of Larry Nassar."

"USA Gymnastics' support is unwavering for Kyla, Madison and all athletes who courageously came forward to share their experiences. Their powerful voices and stories will continue to be a basis for our future decisions."