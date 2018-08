Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday morning, as investor sentiment was boosted by overnight advances on Wall Street and expectations for progress in U.S.-China trade talks reportedly to be held next week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 117.61 points, or 0.53 percent, from Thursday to 22,309.65. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 11.40 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,698.55.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining, and bank issues.