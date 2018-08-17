Dollar firm in upper 110 yen on rise in U.S. shares

The U.S. dollar stayed firm in the upper 110 yen range Friday morning in Tokyo as an overnight rise in U.S. shares boosted risk appetite and prompted traders to unload the Japanese currency.

At noon, the dollar fetched 110.88-89 yen compared with 110.84-94 yen in New York and 110.77-79 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1382-1383 and 126.21-25 yen against $1.1372-1382 and 126.12-22 yen in New York and $1.1367-1368 and 125.91-95 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

Inheriting its upward momentum from New York overnight, the dollar maintained firmness although some traders sold it to lock in recent gains, dealers said.

"Concerns over escalating tensions between the United States and Turkey remain in the market, while some investors grew wary about a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy," said a foreign exchange broker.