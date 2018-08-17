Japan's towing trucks to help ease traffic jams in Indonesia

Traffic jam in Jakarta

Japan's leading towing truck supplier Yamaguchi Wrecker Co. is providing wreckers to local authorities in Indonesia to help ease heavy traffic jams in the country.

The company says it has received an order for 44 small wreckers from the transportation agency of the DKI Jakarta provincial government, planning to deliver the first batch of six units before the opening of the Asian Games in the capital on Saturday.

The deal, valued at about 600 million yen ($5.4 million), will allow the local road transport authorities to nearly double its fleet from the current 47.

After the scheduled delivery by November, the authorities aim to boost their towing capacity for cars involved in accidents and illegally parked vehicles.

YMG Derek Indonesia, Yamaguchi's local affiliate established in 2015, will install small trucks of Japan's Isuzu Motors Ltd. with towing equipment capable of lifting 8 tons, imported from Miller Industries Inc. of the United States, in partnership with a local firm.

The Yokohama-based tailor-made wrecker manufacturer has exclusively formed an alliance with Miller Industries at home.

The local unit will offer five-year warranty and after-sale maintenance services.

The Japanese company is also in talks with authorities elsewhere in Indonesia -- on Bali Island as well as in Surabaya in East Java Province and Medan in North Sumatra Province.

It can produce a wrecker capable of lifting a vehicle weighing up to 75 tons.

Towing truck demand in Japan stands at about 100 units per year, and Yamaguchi Wrecker holds a market share of about 40 percent, with its annual sales at 800 million yen to 1 billion yen, according to President Kikuo Yamaguchi.

He said the group aims to achieve 1 billion yen in sales in the Southeast Asian country as local demand is expected to surge in proportion to the total length of expressways, which are still only about 14 percent of Japan's.

The president expects Indonesia's annual demand to increase to 200 to 300 units in the future.

Entrusted by the U.S. partner with development of the Southeast Asian market, Yamaguchi Wrecker has also set up subsidiaries in Singapore and Thailand to expand businesses overseas. (NNA/Kyodo)