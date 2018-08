After a long battle with brain cancer, Senator John McCain died on Aug. 25 at 4:28 p.m. He was 81 years old. JOHN MCCAIN DIES AT 81 Earlier this week, McCain asked for his medical treatment to be discontinued, implying his death was imminent. His family was his side as he passed, and Meghan McCain, one of the […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.