2018年「最も稼いだ俳優ランキング」が発表！１位はジョージ・クルーニー

2018年「最も稼いだ俳優ランキング」

先日スカーレット・ヨハンソンが１位に輝いた「世界で最も稼いだ女優ランキング」に続き、「世界で最も稼いだ俳優ランキング」をフォーブス誌が発表しました。

昨年は『トランスフォーマー/最後の騎士王』のマーク・ウォールバーグが68億円を稼ぎ１位になりましたが、今年はトップ10入りならず。。 今年のランキングをチェックしてみましょう！

１位：ジョージ・クルーニー

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: George Clooney attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

しばらくヒット映画に出演していないジョージですが、なんと約265億円という巨額の収入を稼ぎ出しました。ランド・ガーバー氏と創設したテキーラブランド「カーサミーゴス」を昨年778億円で売却したことが大きかったようです。

２位：ドウェイン・ジョンソン

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Dwayne Johnson leaves 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on July 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

『ジュマンジ／ウェルカム・トゥ・ジャングル』のロック様ことドウェイン・ジョンソンは約137億円を稼ぎ、見事２位に！アンダーアーマーとのコラボや、積極的なSNSマーケティング力がカギだとみられています。

３位：ロバート・ダウニー・Jr

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: Robert Downey Jr. attends the 'Avengers: Infinity War' World Premiere on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

堂々３位を飾ったのは『アイアンマン』のロバート・ダウニー・Jr。主にマーベルシリーズで90億円を稼ぎました！

４位：リアム・ヘムズワース

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Liam Hemsworth attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

キャリア史上最高の71億円の収入があったのは、ロバート・ダウニー・Jrと同じくマーベルシリーズのリアム・ヘムズワース。4位に選ばれました！

５位：ジャッキー・チェン

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 14: (CHINA MAINLAND OUT)Jackie Chan attends a promotion conference on 14th May, 2018 in Shanghai, China.(Photo by TPG/Getty Images)

5位にランキングされたのは50億円を稼いだジャッキー・チェンでした。2017年は6本の映画に出演したそうです！

