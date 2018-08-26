Prolific US playwright Neil Simon dead at 91: reports

The New York native, who grew up during The Great Depression, passed away from complications related to pneumonia, his longtime friend Bill Evans told ABC News

New York (AFP) - Prolific US playwright Neil Simon, who won more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer, died Sunday aged 91, according to reports.

A legend of American theater, he was responsible for such works as "The Odd Couple," "The Sunshine Boys," "Barefoot in the Park" and "Lost in Yonkers."

The New York native, who grew up during The Great Depression, passed away from complications related to pneumonia, his longtime friend Bill Evans told ABC News.

Much of his work centered on the everyday struggles of the middle-classes, which he used to explore what he called "domestic wars" and inter-family conflict.

He was also known as a king of comedy, peppering his plays with a heavy dose of witty one-liners.

In 1983 he gained the rare accolade of having a New York stage, the Neil Simon Theatre, named in his honor.

Overall he won one Pulitzer Prize, a Golden Globe and three Tonys.