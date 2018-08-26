Rudy Giuliani Says “The American People Would Revolt” If Trump Gets Impeached

Rudy Giuliani joining Trump's legal team

From the rolling hills of a Scottish golf course, the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, predicted in an interview with Sky News, that “the American people would revolt” should Donald Trump be impeached.

Giuliani, just two days after the president’s long-time fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in a Manhattan Federal Court, said: “[They’d] only impeach him for political reasons, and the American people would revolt against that.”

During the interview, Giuliani ripped into Cohen calling him a “massive liar” adding that “President Trump is completely cleared. You have this Cohen guy, he doesn’t know anything about Russian collusion, doesn’t know anything about obstruction.”

“I think impeachment would be totally horrible. I mean, there’s no reason. He didn’t collude with the Russians. He didn’t obstruct justice. Everything that Cohen says has been disproved,” Giuliani told reporters.

On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts that included tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations tied to his work for the president. Cohen also implicated Trump stating that he kept harmful information about the president from becoming public during the 2016 campaign “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office.”