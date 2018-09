Gilligan’s Island star Dawn Wells is seeking approximately $180,000 from fans in oder to pay off her financial debt, which includes medical bills. The 79-year-old actress, who played Mary Ann Summers on the famous 1960s sitcom, was recently hospitalized for two months due to an unspecified medical issue. A GoFundMe page to help Wells was set up on […]

