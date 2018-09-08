Baseball: Hirata's multi-hit outing helps power Dragons past Carp

Chunichi's Hirata

Leadoff man Ryosuke Hirata drove in three runs on a pair of hits as the Chunichi Dragons beat the Hiroshima Carp 6-5 in the Central League on Saturday.

Coming into the game with a CL third-best .337 batting average, Hirata hit RBIs in the third and fifth innings to help power the last-place Dragons past the league leaders in front of 36,189 at Nagoya Dome.

Hiroshima went ahead in the top of the first when CL home run leader Yoshihiro Maru launched his 35th bomb of the season, a two-run effort that sent Dragons starter Kento Fujishima's 1-2 fastball deep over right field.

The lead was short-lived, however, with errant fielding by the visitors helping the Dragons go up 3-2 in the bottom of the third.

Masato Matsui, who led off with a double off Hiroshima starter Daichi Osera, was able to score on a Fujishima bunt thanks to a botched tag attempt at third base.

Next man up Hirata brought home Fujishima with a double deep to right before scoring on the same play when outfielder Seiya Suzuki's throw to home bounced over catcher Yoshitaka Isomura's head.

The visitors tied it up in the top of the fifth, when Ryosuke Kikuchi scored on a bases-loaded fly single by Ryoma Nishikawa, then edged ahead 4-3 on a Takahiro Arai sacrifice fly that brought home Maru.

Matsui tied the game with his second hit, an RBI double through center in the top of the seventh, before Hirata drove a 2-RBI double straight up the middle to give the home side a 6-4 lead.

Hiroshima shortstop Kosuke Tanaka scored on a Xavier Batista single in the top of the eighth to cut the deficit to one run.

Yu Sato ended the game with a 1-2-3 ninth after Daisuke Sobue and Joely Rodriguez had each given the Dragons a scoreless inning of relief.

Fujishima (3-1) got the win after a six-inning outing in which he struck out four, walked four and gave up four runs on six hits. Osera (15-6) took the loss, giving up four runs on 10 hits in 5-1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.