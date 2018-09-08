Netherlands says 'missing' Armenian teens facing deportation can stay

Howick, 13 and his sister Lili, 12, who have gone into hiding several times before to avoid the authorities, were due to be deported on Saturday

The Hague (AFP) - The Dutch justice ministry said two Armenian teenagers who disappeared to avoid their deportation on Saturday could live in the Netherlands, in the latest twist to a high-profile drama that has gripped the country.

Howick, 13 and his sister Lili, 12, who have gone into hiding several times before to avoid the authorities, were due to be deported to join their mother in Armenia, after a last-ditch legal bid failed to stop their expulsion.

Migration Minister Mark Harbers has "after careful consideration decided that the children can remain in the country," the justice ministry said in a statement sent to AFP.

"The concerned authorities are now trying to establish if the children are safe and where they are currently," it said.

They were last seen on Friday night at their grandparents' home in the southeastern city of Wijchen, police said in a statement.

The saga has gripped the country, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Dutch royal Princess Laurentien weighing in, while the youngsters have appeared on national television to plead their case.

Howick and Lili last went missing a week ago, after the Hague-based Council of State, the country's highest administrative court, ruled there was no reason why the two teens should not be sent back to Armenia.

The children have been living with foster parents since their mother, Armina Hambartsjumian, was sent back to Yerevan last year after her asylum request was finally denied.

Just before leaving the country the 37-year-old briefly hid the children, refusing to tell immigration officials where they were.

Hambartsjumian was deported without them and has since told Dutch supporters she is unable to look after her children in Armenia. By the time Howick and Lili eventually emerged that time, their case was before the courts.

On Friday, the children's lawyer had launched a last bid at the Amsterdam court to halt their expulsion, arguing that their mother was not able to look after them.

But the judge ruled that there was no viable reason to stop the deportation.