Sen. Elizabeth Warren Says ‘Administration Officials Should Invoke the 25th Amendment’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said if senior administration officials don’t think President Donald Trump can do his job, they should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

“If senior administration officials think the President of the United States is not able to do his job, then they should invoke the 25th Amendment,” Warren told CNN. “The Constitution provides for a procedure whenever the Vice President and senior officials think the President can’t do his job. It does not provide that senior officials go around the President — take documents off his desk, write anonymous op-eds… Everyone of these officials have sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States. It’s time for them to do their job.”

Warren, who the president has called “Pocahontas” because she had claimed a Native American heritage, made her comments after the explosive op-ed from an anonymous administration official in the New York Times on Wednesday. In the op-ed, the administration official pointed out there were some conversations about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the Cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over,” the administration official wrote.

Warren denied such a move cause a constitutional crisis and argued that the op-ed presented a clear need for change in the oval office.

“What kind of a crisis do we have if senior officials believe that the president can’t do his job and then refuse to follow the rules that have been laid down in the Constitution?” she asked. “They can’t have it both ways. Either they think that the president is not capable of doing his job, in which case they follow the rules in the Constitution, or they feel that the president is capable of doing his job, in which case they follow what the President tells them to do.”

This isn’t the first time Trump’s capacity to hold office has come up as grounds for his removal. Last December, lawmakers concerned about the president’s mental state held a private meeting with Dr. Bandy X. Lee, an assistant clinical professor in psychiatry at Yale University.

“He’s going to unravel,” Lee said of her Trump assessment in an interview with Politico, “and we are seeing the signs.”