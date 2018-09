1 week after Hokkaido quake

In the story headlined "1,600 still in shelters 1 week on from deadly quake in north Japan," please note the following CORRECTION.

At 9th graf, please read...2.95 million...(not...1.95 million... as sent).

A corrected version will move momentarily.

1 week after Hokkaido quake

1 week after Hokkaido quake

1 week after Hokkaido quake

Tomatoatsuma power plant