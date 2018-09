Mercury, the planet of talk and gossip, makes a challenging aspect to Neptune, planet of illusions, indicating a day of mental confusion and befuddlement as too much information can be presented to you at once. Instead if you can retune yourself to spiritual awareness, you’ll find the day far more beneficial for you. Read your […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.