Dollar edges up to mid-111 yen on rise in Asian stocks

The U.S. dollar edged up to the mid-111 yen range Thursday in Tokyo as traders' risk appetite grew on a solid rise in Japanese and Chinese stocks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 111.47-48 yen compared with 111.19-29 yen in New York and 111.48-49 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It moved between 111.18 yen and 111.51 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 111.42 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1615-1616 and 129.48-52 yen against $1.1622-1632 and 129.30-40 yen in New York and $1.1597-1599 and 129.29-33 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

Dollar-buying took the upper hand in the morning in tandem with a solid rise in Tokyo and Shanghai shares after the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the United States is eyeing a resumption of trade talks with China.

Japanese importers also sought the dollar for settlement purposes, dealers said.

The U.S. currency moved in a narrow range in the afternoon as traders refrained from making bold moves ahead of the policy-setting meetings of the European Central Bank and the Turkish Central Bank later in the day.

"The dollar was supported by improved market sentiment following a climb in Asian shares, but the dollar's rise was somewhat capped as traders remained skeptical about whether the U.S.-China trade talks will work out," said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Investors also adopted a wait-and-see stance on whether the Turkish Central Bank will raise interest rates sufficiently to curb the lira's fall, dealers said.

"The U.S. currency is likely to remain top-heavy even after the decision-making meeting of the Turkish Central Bank as concern over U.S. protectionist trade policies still lingers in the market," Ueno added.