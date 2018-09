Toyota Motor headquarters

Toyota Motor Corp. has raised its group-wide global production plan for 2018 to a record 10.59 million vehicles, a 1.2 percent increase from the previous year, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

Japan's biggest automaker by volume planned to build 10.40 million vehicles worldwide under the previous plan, down 0.7 percent from 2017.

The figure includes vehicles produced by Toyota's minicar maker Daihatsu Motor Co. and truck maker Hino Motors Ltd. subsidiaries.